Chattanooga, Mercer look to end streaks

SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Maurice Commander have combined to account for 70 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 32.7 percent of the 107 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He's also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.