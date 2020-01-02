2020 change to Alabama car insurance law

(WAFF) - Drivers... you can breathe a little easier in 2020.
The Alabama Department of Revenue has announced a new law that provides more leniency to vehicle owners not having proof of insurance on them.
Previously, if you received a second MLI violation within a 4-year period, you would be required to pay a fee and provide proof of insurance, and your registration would be suspended for four months.
Now, that four-month suspension is no more.
The elimination of the suspension period is part of the Alabama Department of Revenue’s efforts “to provide a clearer and less punitive path to compliance by vehicle owners,” according to the department’s news release.
The law went into effect January 1, 2020.