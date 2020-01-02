5 arrested following stolen property investigation in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation into stolen property this week resulted in multiple arrests on other charges.
Investigators say on Monday, Huntsville police officers came in contact with two suspects in north Huntsville who were in possession of the stolen property. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators were notified and responded to the scene.
Investigators say they received further information that revealed a stolen four-wheeler at a home in the Toney community. Investigators responded to Oakdale Court, where stolen property was located that included weapons, drugs, counterfeit checks, and identifications, as well as other miscellaneous property items.
The items included one handgun, one short-barreled shotgun, approximately 17 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a printer with numerous watermarked unprinted counterfeit checks, remote control cars, and a Huntsville firefighter coat.
A search warrant was executed for the Oakdale Court address. Multiple suspects were taken into custody thee.
Upon further investigation during the search warrant, the following suspects were arrested with the listed charges:
- Christopher Metcalf - outstanding warrants through the Huntsville Police Department and other surrounding law enforcement agencies. MCSO charged Metcalf with certain persons forbidden to carry, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations, and possession with intent to distribute (crystal meth).
- James Brandon Ginn - MCSO charged Ginn with obstruction of governmental operations and a probation revocation warrant.
- Destiny Hulsey - outstanding warrants through the Huntsville Police Department.
- Cody Osmer - warrant through the Huntsville Police Department.
- Robert Lemley - warrant through the Huntsville Police Department and Marshall County.
Investigators anticipate additional charges to be filed as a result of these investigations.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.