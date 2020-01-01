Registration fees are going up for electric and plug-in hybrids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The start of the new year means new laws will be on the books in Alabama. One of those includes paying more money if you drive electric vehicles.
Starting Wednesday, the annual registration fee for electric vehicles is $200 and $100 for plug-in hybrids. We’re told much of the new fees will go to road projects and bridge construction and repairs around the state.
Paul Franks who drives a Tesla says it's time electric car owners pay their fair share but at the time felt the fee is still high.
"It’s not fair that I get to drive this car for free on the road basically and everybody that pays gas at the pump on a daily basis has to pay the taxes,” Franks said.
The original bill called for a $250 fee for electric vehicles, which would have been the highest in the nation. Governor Ivey says the new law apart of the Rebuild Alabama Act also could help fund a network of charging stations around the state.
