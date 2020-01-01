Quiet start to 2020 before heavy rain on Thursday

Happy New Year! 2020 is off to a quiet and cold start, but don’t get to used to it.
Clear and cold to start the day and year out there today. Temperatures are into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Tennessee Valley with wind chill slightly cooler. It is clear to start the day, but we will see increasing clouds as we move through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be near normal into the low to mid 50s.
The First Alert is out for Thursday due to the likelihood of more heavy rain across the Tennessee Valley. Showers are possible during the morning hours but will likely pick up through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Rainfall may be heavy at times and will carry over into Friday. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches may likely by the end of the day on Friday. This could lead to some areas of flash flooding so make sure you are staying weather alert through the end of the week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
