Quiet start to 2020 before heavy rain on Thursday

The First Alert is out for Thursday due to the likelihood of more heavy rain across the Tennessee Valley. Showers are possible during the morning hours but will likely pick up through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Rainfall may be heavy at times and will carry over into Friday. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches may likely by the end of the day on Friday. This could lead to some areas of flash flooding so make sure you are staying weather alert through the end of the week.