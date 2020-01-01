Paighton Houston’s family reacts to social media conspiracy theories on what happened to her

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for Paighton Houston has entered a new year and there still isn’t much known.
On Tuesday, Birmingham police updated the case for the first time since Paighton went missing on December 20. Officers say they have not found anyone matching the description of two men Houston reportedly left the Tin Roof Bar with that night.
Since Houston disappeared her case drawing major attention on social media including some conspiracy theory groups.
Social media often plays a major roll in getting information during missing persons cases, especially when there’s no alert system currently utilized for missing adults. However, not all of the information floating around online is correct or in good taste.
A social media expert said people generally want to help but do not realize what they post could hinder the case and cause more harm to the victim’s family.
Houston’s brother, Evan Houston, said the family was aware of what was being said online.
“We see everything that on social media. We take the good and we appreciate the community. And the bad, we take it and let it roll off the cuff. The good outweighs the bad. That’s the world we live in. There’s good and bad out there. We’re just focusing on the good,” said Evan Houston.
The family remains hopeful Houston would return home safe.
If you have any information about her disappearance, call police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
