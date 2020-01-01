Locals bear the cold for annual Decatur Polar Bear Plunge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of people, splashing into the New Year, for a good cause.
“This benefits meals on wheels, the Polar Bear Plunge. We serve about 300 meals a day every week. and that’s just to elderly and disabled," Community Action Partnership CEO Tim Thrasher said.
Thrasher says the Polar Bear Plunge alone, raises enough money to feed one person for an entire month.
“Our mission is to reduce or eliminate the consequences of poverty. A lot of elderly folks are on limited budgets, so it’s very difficult for them. That contact with them, the extra meal and their savings on that meal, it benefits them," Thrasher explained.
Several community members came out to support the cause.
“You always should try to give as much as you can. I’ve been blessed this past year and several years. It’s always a good feeling to give back, give back to the community," Decatur resident Tammy Mathis said.
Mathis helped out the community today, but also checked something off her list by doing the annual Polar Plunge.
“It’s on my bucket list, I’m gonna be 50 this year and I just thought what the heck. I thought about it and thought about it for the last several years, and this was my year," Tammy explained.
People of all ages braved the cold for themselves, and for those less fortunate in the community.
9-year-old Josephine Holliday braved the freezing cold water, for her grandfather who started the polar plunge 35 years ago.
“I kinda like it because it was an accomplishment and I’ve been wanting to do it since I was five. I’ve been watching my whole family do it," Holliday said.
It took some courage, and a lot of pep talking.
In the end, Josephine made the jump, honored her grandfather, and helped the community all at the same time.
“I kind of just pushed myself, but I’m still scared. I do feel better though," Holliday said.
