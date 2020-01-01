Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Women are expected to run for office in high numbers in 2020, but many of them face financial hurdles paying for child care while they campaign. Candidates for federal office can tap their campaign accounts to pay for it, but it's a patchwork at the state level. Just six states have laws specifically allowing the use of campaign money for child care. In most states, the law is silent on the issue and up to interpretation. Female candidates say the expense is an unnecessary barrier and shows why more women are needed in positions of power.