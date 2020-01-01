Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities are investigating the death of a jail inmate who made her way out of several restraints and jumped out of a car not long after alleging she had been sexually assaulted by an officer. The Department of Public Safety says it's investigating both the sexual assault claim and the Dec. 28 death of the 28-year-old woman. Safford police arrested her on shoplifting charges and she later said both a city officer and a sheriff's detention officer had sexually assaulted her. She was being taken to a hospital for an exam when police say she slipped out of a belly chain, handcuffs and ankle restraints and jumped out of a vehicle.