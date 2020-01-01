Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MST

RANDOM GUNFIRE-TODDLER STRUCK
Phoenix toddler struck by random gunfire on New Year's Eve
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a toddler is recovering after he was struck by random gunfire in Phoenix on New Year's Eve. A police sergeant told the Arizona Republic on Wednesday the 3-year-old boy is expected to survive being struck by a bullet fragment in a backyard. Authorities are searching for whoever fired the weapon. Though the full circumstances were not immediately clear, shooting guns into the air to celebrate the New Year and other holidays is a longstanding practice in some places. It's a felony in Arizona, where a 14-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet in 1999.
TUCSON TRAIL DEATH-REOPENED TRAIL
Tucson hiking trail reopened after remains discovered
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities have announced a Tucson hiking trail was reopened one day after human remains were discovered. The Arizona Daily Star reported Tuesday that officials from the Coronado National Forest reopened the Pima Canyon Trail at the base of Mount Lemmon and the surrounding area in north Tucson after the investigation. Authorities say Pima County detectives responded to the trail Tuesday with a medical examiner and the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Investigators say the remains were disturbed by wildlife and are trying to determine the species of animal involved. Authorities say there is no danger to the public.
PHOENIX POLICE SHOOTINGS
Phoenix police shootings plunge amid scrutiny, new policies
PHOENIX (AP) — Police shootings in Phoenix have plunged over the past year amid increased scrutiny of the department and new policies aimed at controlling use of force. The Arizona Republic reports this week that Phoenix officers shot 15 people through Dec. 30. That's a dramatic drop from 2018, when police were involved in 44 shootings, the largest number of any department nationwide. Twenty-two of the people shot in 2018 died. The shootings in 2019 are the lowest number Phoenix police have seen in a decade. Community advocates say the improvement is the result of increased scrutiny and new department policies.
CHILD ALERTS FAMILY-HOUSE FIRE
11-year-old girl warns family of house fire in Arizona
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities have confirmed a family and three dogs are safe after a Christmas tree caught fire inside a Peoria home. Peoria Fire Department officials say an 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old child noticed the tree was on fire while the adults were asleep inside the home Tuesday. Fire officials say the older child ran through the house and woke up her family members who were all able to escape through the back of the house. Firefighters say one person suffered a minor injury but was not transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ARIZONA INMATE-DEAD
Jail inmate who claimed sex assault jumps out of car, dies
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities are investigating the death of a jail inmate who made her way out of several restraints and jumped out of a car not long after alleging she had been sexually assaulted by an officer. The Department of Public Safety says it's investigating both the sexual assault claim and the Dec. 28 death of the 28-year-old woman. Safford police arrested her on shoplifting charges and she later said both a city officer and a sheriff's detention officer had sexually assaulted her. She was being taken to a hospital for an exam when police say she slipped out of a belly chain, handcuffs and ankle restraints and jumped out of a vehicle.
BORDER AGENCIES-MEDICAL CARE
US agency formalizes border medical plan after migrants die
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is formally codifying a medical plan formed in the wake of a massive surge of migrant families to the U.S.-Mexico border and deaths in their custody. The goal was to increase medical care and efficiency. The plan comes after a public outcry over the medical care of migrants in border custody, and the deaths of children. The plan includes a sustainable plan for triage, plus screenings for respiratory systems, plus vaccine requirements for staff and supplies on hand.
PRISONERS-HEALTH CARE
Lawyers want state to cover costs of monitoring inmate care
PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys challenging the quality of health care in Arizona’s prisons want to force the state to cover all costs in monitoring whether the state is fulfilling its promises in a 2015 settlement to improve inmate care. The lawyers are asking a judge to remove the settlement’s $250,000 cap on the state’s annual monitoring costs. They say they have had to pick up $1.9 million in unreimbursed monitoring costs since 2015 due to the state’s stubborn noncompliance. The Department of Corrections declined to comment Monday on the request.
TUCSON TRAIL DEATH
Authorities: Body found on Tucson hiking trail
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Human remains have been discovered on a Tucson hiking trail. The trail was closed Tuesday morning while authorities investigated. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says investigators are working with the medical examiner and the Arizona Game and Fish Department to figure out what happened. KGUN-TV reports that it appeared wildlife disturbed the remains but it's unclear if the animal was responsible for the death. Authorities say there's no danger to the public.