Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill has gone from being traded away in March to preparing for his biggest moment yet. The Titans quarterback will make his postseason debut finally after eight seasons and 100 games played and on his second team. Tannehill says it's something he's wanted his whole career. The quarterback drafted eighth overall by Miami will face off against none other than Tom Brady, the former sixth-round draft pick with more Super Bowl rings than any other quarterback. Tannehill says he has a lot of respect for how Brady has played so long at a very high level.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lynn Bowden Jr. threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left and Kentucky rallied to beat Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl. Bowden, a converted wide receiver, did most of his damage on the ground before the game-winning TD pass. He ran for 223 yards on 34 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Trailing 30-24, Bowden drove his team 85 yards in 18 plays taking more than eight minutes off the clock before finding Ali in the end zone down the seam. The Wildcats added a final touchdown as time expired when Jordan Wright returned a failed lateral attempt by the Hokies 28 yards for a score.
UNDATED (AP) — Underclassmen are thriving at point guard in college basketball as conference play begins in earnest. The list includes top NBA prospects like Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton, Arizona freshman Nico Mannion and injured North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony. Sophomores are playing big roles for No. 3 Kansas with Devon Dotson, No. 17 Kentucky with Ashton Hagans and defending national champion Virginia with Kihei Clark. North Carolina coach Roy Williams says the challenge with developing young point guards is more about mentality than physical skills.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis is showing there’s much more to its heralded freshman class than departed center James Wiseman. The Tigers lost the jewel of their heralded recruiting class when Wiseman left school after playing just three games to prepare for the upcoming NBA draft. But the ninth-ranked Tigers are doing just fine without him so far. Memphis (12-1) is undefeated without Wiseman and has reeled off 10 consecutive victories. The Tigers have their highest ranking since reaching the No. 8 spot in November 2011 as they chase their first NCAA Tournament berth in five years.
UNDATED (AP) — Connecticut's Kemba Walker and Kentucky's Anthony Davis headline The Associated Press men's college basketball all-decade team. They are joined by Duke's Zion Williamson, Creighton's Doug McDermott and Villanova's Jalen Brunson. The team was voted on by a panel of AP Top 25 voters on players from the 2010s.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators on New Year's Day at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in a Texas-sized NHL Winter Classic. It will be the first outdoor game for both teams. With more than 84,000 fans expected, it is set to be the second most-attended game in NHL history. The stadium is best known as the site for the annual college football rivalry game between Oklahoma and Texas. The Dallas Cowboys also played at the stadium during their first 12 seasons, from 1960 to 1971.