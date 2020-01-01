Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill has gone from being traded away in March to preparing for his biggest moment yet. The Titans quarterback will make his postseason debut finally after eight seasons and 100 games played and on his second team. Tannehill says it's something he's wanted his whole career. The quarterback drafted eighth overall by Miami will face off against none other than Tom Brady, the former sixth-round draft pick with more Super Bowl rings than any other quarterback. Tannehill says he has a lot of respect for how Brady has played so long at a very high level.