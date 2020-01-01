Gov. Ivey praises state’s success in New Year’s message

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama celebrated 200 years of statehood and welcomed new industry and jobs across the state in 2019
On New Year’s Day, Gov. Kay Ivey released a video thanking Alabamians for contributing to the state’s success.
“2019 was a year full of excitement, triumph and challenges. We kicked off the new quadrennium with a promising plan to keep Alabama growing, and we did just that," Ivey said.
She praised improvements in the labor sector, including the lowest unemployment record in state history. She also said the state had an unprecedented number of new and existing companies invest in major projects.
“From rebuilding Alabama’s infrastructure to improving our education system, I assure you 2020 has even more in store for us," she said.
Ivey also said communities came together “in true Alabama” fashion when tragedy struck.
She concluded with a shoutout to Alabama’s bicentennial.
“It is my sincere wish that 2020 brings each of you in our great state much joy and prosperity. Happy new year. May God continue to bless each of you and the great state of Alabama.”
