Gas prices climb in Alabama amid record number of holiday travelers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -You may have noticed a higher bill at the pump the last couple of weeks. AAA reports gas prices are up nationally and in Alabama.
Right now the state average is $2.34 cents a gallon, Clay Ingram with AAA says that's up 7 cents from last week.
We asked him why these numbers are so much higher this year, and he attributes it to a new record.
“I think it’s due almost entirely to the demand we’ve seen the last couple weeks, with people traveling for Christmas. We had a record number of holiday travelers this year with more than 115 million people traveling a distance of 50 miles or more,” he said.
The good news is Northern Alabama isn’t seeing the highest prices in the state, and Lawrence and Morgan counties are seeing the lowest.
Madison County is about right at the state average, but Perry County down south is almost at $2.50. But last year the state average was at $1.94, that's about 40 cents lower than it is right now.
Ingram says a good way to save money at the pump is to download the AAA app. It's free and allows you to compare gas prices at the stations around you.
Ingram also says he expects the numbers to drop this month.
