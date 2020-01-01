FIRST ALERT: Flood watch in effect Thursday and Friday

A soaking rain is on the way to close out the work week for Thursday and Friday. A First Alert is out for Thursday. A flood watch is in effect for counties in the Tennessee Valley from noon Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday.
Rain will begin before sunrise, especially in northwest Alabama, as a low pressure system from the southwest will slide to the northeast, increasing moisture for much of the southeastern states. Rain will be more widespread by late morning hours, and will be the heaviest during the late afternoon to the evening hours. Showers will linger into Friday, but through the day rain coverage will decrease. There could still be some lingering showers by the evening rush home Friday.
The ground is very saturated from the past few rain events. Rain totals from this system could be between 2-5 inches of rain. Flooding is a very serious issue to monitor. Keep checking the forecast for the latest details. Flood warnings could be issued Thursday for Friday. If you live in a flood prone area, prepare now! Impact could include the rise of rivers and streams, ponding of water on the roads, and problems driving on slippery concrete.
