FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain & flooding likely Thursday

The First Alert is out for Thursday due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall and flooding across the Tennessee Valley.
We are quiet and dry here for New Year’s Day but we are expecting an active day 2 of 2020. A low pressure system is developing over south Texas and the Gulf of Mexico today and will move further inland as we move throughout the day today. This will bring an increase in clouds to the Tennessee Valley later today.
We expect our first batch of showers to move in overnight with steady showers in time for the morning commute Thursday. As the day goes on these showers will become heavier and widespread across the Tennessee Valley. There will be limited instability so thunderstorms are not expected with this wave of rain, but showers still may be significant at times, producing heavy rainfall rates which may lead to flooding.
The Weather Predication Center’s excessive rainfall outlook places the entire Tennessee Valley in the “Slight Risk” category for flash flooding during the day on Thursday. The greatest risk for flooding is where training of showers will occur, which is right through North Alabama. Rain will persist overnight Thursday into Friday, but the heaviest rain should be gone by the morning hours Friday. When it is all wrapped up, many across the Valley will have seen somewhere between 2 to 5 inches of rainfall.
Remember that it is never safe to enter flooded areas. Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other storm related hazard. More than have of all flood-related drownings reported came when a vehicle was driven into flood water, and the next highest percentage was due to walking into flood waters. Just another friendly reminder to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.