FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain & flooding likely Thursday

The Weather Predication Center’s excessive rainfall outlook places the entire Tennessee Valley in the “Slight Risk” category for flash flooding during the day on Thursday. The greatest risk for flooding is where training of showers will occur, which is right through North Alabama. Rain will persist overnight Thursday into Friday, but the heaviest rain should be gone by the morning hours Friday. When it is all wrapped up, many across the Valley will have seen somewhere between 2 to 5 inches of rainfall.