Auburn falls to Minnesota in Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WAFF) - Auburn fell to Minnesota 31-24 in the Outback Bowl. The Tigers finish the season with a 9-4 overall record.
Auburn and Minnesota kept pace in the first quarter. Noah Igbinoghene returned a kickoff for Auburn to give the Tigers the lead, but the Golden Gophers would respond with 21 points before the half. Minnesota went into the locker room with a 24-17 lead over the Tigers.
Auburn scored the lone touchdown in the third quarter with a leaping score by running back JaTarvious Whitlow. However, Minnesota would respond in the fourth quarter, and the Golden Gophers claimed the Outback Bowl victory.
“Bottom line is they made plays,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “They made the plays to win the game when the game was on the line, so you have to give them credit. We didn’t overlook them. I think our guys were ready to play. I think our guys played hard. But they made the plays. We didn’t.”
