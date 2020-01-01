Alabama beats Michigan in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFF) - Alabama beat Michigan 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl.
The win in Orlando means the Crimson Tide will end the season with an 11-2 overall record.
The Tide got off to a slow start, but quarterback Mac Jones kept Alabama in the game with a 85-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy in the first quarter.
Michigan kept pace and pulled ahead early with a field goal to make the game 10-7. The Wolverines would head into halftime with a two point, 16-14, lead over Alabama.
Halftime adjustments from the Tide proved to be the difference. Alabama came out swinging in the second half with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Devonta Smith.
Jones would throw his third touchdown of the day to Miller Forristall to secure the Citrus Bowl win.
