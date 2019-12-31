Remembering our friend and colleague Allen Stroud

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday was a day that weighs heavy on the hearts of all of us at WAFF 48 News. That was the day we said goodbye to Allen Stroud.
He was more than a news reporter. He was a friend...to everyone he met.
Allen passed away Sunday following his fight with stage 4 lung cancer. To no one’s surprise, Allen stayed positive and upbeat throughout his brave battle.
Allen was a Madison native and graduated from Bob Jones High School before heading to college at Auburn University. And his War Eagle spirit stuck with him throughout life.
He never forgot his roots though. In fact, he was later inducted into the Bob Jones Hall of Fame.
Allen’s dream was to be a TV reporter, and he accomplished that dream. But he didn’t start out that way.
Even though he preferred to watch the news over cartoons as a child, journalism wasn’t his first major or his last. Allen graduated with a business degree in supply chain management. He hated his decision.
Allen eventually found his way to WAFF 48 but not as a reporter. He began his TV career in 2013 working as an account executive in the sales department. Allen, truly, never met a stranger. His personality suited a salesman, but his dream was to report within the community he so dearly loved.
Allen interned in the WAFF newsroom during the evening and even on his weekends. His hard work paid off and he started his career in local television news by 2015.
Allen reported across the Tennessee Valley and made so many personal connections covering the northeast corner of the state out of WAFF’s Sand Mountain bureau. He loved the people and the places, especially those places where you could find new friends and good food.
For more than a year, Allen worked diligently to serve the viewers of the Tennessee Valley to tell meaningful stories. He was passionate about his craft.
Then in February 2019, it came time for Allen to tell his own story...a very difficult and personal one.
“Who would believe a 30-year-old would be diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer? Certainly not me,”Allen said on air to countless viewers wondering why they had not seen him in a while.
Allen was beginning the greatest fight of his life and took time away from work to focus on beating this cancer.
He fought for 10 months, maintaining a relentlessly positive attitude as he faced down a dreadful disease.
Allen saw hope around every corner and kept that positive attitude until his last breath. He wanted to live and teach others the importance of listening to your body. If it is sending you a warning, pay attention. Do not ignore the signs.
“I want to leave you with one thought, if you don’t feel right, if you have symptoms that persist for a long time, dig deep, find out what’s wrong, get answers.”
Allen was the consummate reporter, asking questions, searching for answers. He was the eternal optimist, the avid Auburn Tiger who cherished his last trip to the Plains this fall to watch a little football from his favorite team.
Allen died on Sunday, Dec. 29 surrounded by friends and family.
The cancer may have taken his body but his soul. And the souls of all the people he touched will forever remain “Stroud strong."
Allen’s visitation will be at the Legacy Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, January 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the funeral will be Sunday, January 5 at 2 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison.
