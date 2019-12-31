New Year’s Eve warnings from law enforcement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police department will be out in full force to help keep everyone safe on New Year’s Eve.
Lt. Michael Johnson said the HPD DUI Task Force will be doing saturation patrols through the last night of 2019 and into the first morning of 2020.
Johnson said officers will spread out across the city in areas HPD thinks there will be a good chance of catching people drinking and driving and speeding.
Johnson said the department will also be looking out for fireworks and celebratory gunfire, both are illegal in city limits.
He said fireworks can also be a drain of manpower.
“It does waste a little bit of man power because, first of all, citizens can’t always determine the sound of fireworks verse the sound of gunfire," Johnson said. "So, they’re naturally calling in shots fired for just about every sound that sounds like a gun.”
Johnson said celebratory gunfire is a problem every New Year’s Eve and it has the potential to turn deadly.
“There have been rare occasions, even in our own city, where bullets have gone through the tops of homes," Johnson said. "We’ve never had anyone injured that I know of as of yet but we don’t want that to happen. We now in other places throughout the country people have actually been killed because of celebratory gunfire.”
Johnson said you can help by reporting possibly drunk drivers, if you see someone who may be drinking and driving call Huntsville Police with a description of the car and where it is.
