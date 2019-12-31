Local lawmakers push bill to allow worship service security to fire weapon if threatened

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s called the “stand your ground” bill, and we have it in Alabama.
However, the law is limited.
“Under the old “stand your ground" law, if you are in the back of the church, you have to wait and have them turn the gun on you. We don’t want to do that,” state Rep. Lynn Greer said.
Greer, along with state Sen. Arthur Orr, want to pass a bill that allows security guards to act in any threatening situation without consequence.
Greer says it’s almost crucial in today’s climate.
“In my lifetime, I could never dream that we’d have shooting in a church, but that day has come. It’s something that’s relatively new. There’s a lot of concern out there, and there’s a lot of congregations in different counties of Alabama that are supporting the legislation," Greer continued.
The new “stand your ground” bill would apply to any place of worship in the state. Greer says he wants people to feel safe everywhere, and especially in a place that’s sacred.
“If you can’t feel safe in church, where can you feel safe?," Greer questioned.
Greer and Orr are proposing the bill at the beginning of the 2020 legislative session.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.