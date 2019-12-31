Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

Mississippi residents living near Memphis say that sewage could pollute the ground and water if the Tennessee city pulls out of a decades-long agreement to treat their sewage. In a new federal lawsuit, the Mississippi sewage district for thousands of customers in the Memphis suburbs says it will have no way of treating their wastewater for several years. The district says that if Memphis follows through on its plan to quit accepting its wastewater, it would result in sewage overflowing and pollution near the Mississippi-Tennessee line. A city spokeswoman says Memphis residents can no longer shoulder the burden of providing services for so many suburban areas.