Visitation, funeral announced for WAFF reporter Allen Stroud

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the last few days, condolences have been pouring in to our newsroom for Allen Stroud.
Allen died Sunday following a 10-month battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He was 31 years old.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home at 16 Hughes Rd. in Madison.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison.
Allen will be buried at Huntsville Memory Gardens.
Thank you to everyone for your kind words and condolences during this difficult time.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.