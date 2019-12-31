Chilly tonight with more rain ahead

Clear skies and cold temps in the low 30s will ring in the new year Tuesday night. New Year’s Day on Wednesday looks seasonal with highs in the lower 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
More soaking rain showers will move in on Thursday with 1” to 3”+ of rainfall possible. We will have to monitor the threat of more flooding with the recent heavy rain and saturated soils. Scattered showers will wind down on Friday afternoon with some clearing and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
The long-term temperature trend for early 2020 is below average.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.