Authorities identify body found in Lake Guntersville

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities have identified the body found in Lake Guntersville near a marina in Claysville Monday morning.
Investigators say the body was recovered in reference to a missing person investigation reported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 27.
Investigators have identified the missing person as Charles Kenneth Land of Guntersville.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, Land’s body was found floating near the Lake Guntersville Sailing Club. The body was found by a cadaver dog.
This case is still under investigation and at this time. Authorities do not believe any foul play is involved, based on preliminary forensic reports.
Agencies involved with the investigation were the Marshall County Coroners Office, Marshall County District Attorney Office, Elite K-9 Detection, and the Marshall County Rescue Squad.
