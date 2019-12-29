What to know about Alabama’s graduated drivers license law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deaths of three Geneva teenagers on a rural Alabama road is bringing awareness to Alabama’s Graduated Drivers License (GDL) Law.
“It’s one of those things that we like to inform the public and have voluntary compliance,” Benjamin Carswell, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said.
According to the state’s GDL Law, 16-year-old drivers may not have more than one non-family passenger in the car with them at any time.
“A major violation we see of drivers is they’ll have more than two people in their car who aren’t a household family member. So, somebody that’s 16 years old can only have one other passenger inside that vehicle, unless they’re a parent, guardian, or family member,” Carswell said.
They also cannot operate a motor vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m., unless they are:
- Accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
- Accompanied by a licensed adult, 21 years of age, or older, with parental consent
- Going to or from work
- Going to or from a school-sponsored event
- Going to or from a religious-sponsored event
- Driving due to a medical, fire, or law enforcement emergency
- Driving to or from hunting/fishing activities and in possession of required licenses
Alabama’s GDL Law also applies to 17-year-old drivers licensed less than six months.
If a teenager is found in violation of the state’s GDL Law, it could result in an extension of their graduated license period and or their license being suspended.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.