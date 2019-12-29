Police investigating shooting in west Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police officers have been on the scene at the Villa Madrid Apartments off Drake Avenue since 8 p.m. Saturday.
Officers tell WAFF 48 News one person was shot at the apartment complex on Cobb Road.
Police have the block of apartments blocked off with crime scene tape. The victim has been transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Investigators are working on the scene figuring out exactly what happened Saturday night.
The shooting investigation is ongoing.
There’s no word on a suspect or anyone in custody.
