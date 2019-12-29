Man shot in north Huntsville, investigation underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in north Huntsville Saturday evening.
HEMSI officials tell us the man called 911 saying he had been shot. They picked him up near Pulaski Pike and Sparkman Drive, but authorities say that’s not where the shooting happened.
Police are still trying to figure out where and when the victim was shot.
We’re also still waiting to hear word an a possible suspect.
The man has non-life threatening injuries, according to HEMSI.
