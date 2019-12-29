FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain, strong to severe storms possible Sunday

(WAFF) - A FIRST ALERT is out for Sunday with the focus on possible widespread rain and strong to severe storms.
The system that will bring rain and storms to the Tennessee Valley tomorrow is farther west and is tracking eastward. Showers and storms have been firing off from the Northern Plains into Texas. This system has produced tornado warnings, thunderstorm warnings, and a tornado watch through the Plains.
A few isolated showers will be possible for the rest of the evening and tonight. Overnight into early tomorrow morning, rain will pick up in coverage as a cold front approaches from the west.
The line of storms could impact the Shoals from 12 PM-5 PM, the Metro between 1 PM-6 PM, and the Sand Mountain area between 4 PM-10 PM.
This past workweek has seen temperatures above average. Warm and moist air from the south will continue to flow in tonight and tomorrow. Higher dew points and warmer temperatures will provide instability for strong storms tomorrow. There will also be enough shear to produce strong to severe storms.
The rain in the morning could limit the amount of instability in the afternoon. If the atmosphere stays unstable into the afternoon and evening hours, a brief tornado could form. Strong thunderstorms are expected for Sunday afternoon and could lead to strong and damaging winds.
Rain totals could be between 1-2″ of rain, with the possibility for isolated locations to receive more. Widespread rain could be a major issue, especially along rivers, creeks, and streams. Last weekend, the Tennessee Valley received a lot of rain. Flood warnings were issued on Monday because of the rain. The already wet ground could become even more saturated, and may lead to the threat for flooding. Some strong thunderstorms could produce high winds that may exceed 50 mph. Trees, especially shallow rooted trees, could topple over, causing damage.
After the cold front passes, drier and cooler air will move in behind it. Sunshine and seasonal weather returns Monday. Even though the area will have a dry day on Monday, rain water could still flow into bodies of water. Runoff water may add additional totals to rivers and streams, which will be something to watch even after the rain is gone.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.