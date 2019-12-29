FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain, strong to severe storms possible Sunday

Rain totals could be between 1-2″ of rain, with the possibility for isolated locations to receive more. Widespread rain could be a major issue, especially along rivers, creeks, and streams. Last weekend, the Tennessee Valley received a lot of rain. Flood warnings were issued on Monday because of the rain. The already wet ground could become even more saturated, and may lead to the threat for flooding. Some strong thunderstorms could produce high winds that may exceed 50 mph. Trees, especially shallow rooted trees, could topple over, causing damage.