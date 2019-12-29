First Alert for Sunday continues, two rounds of showers

The Tennessee Valley is expected to be active with rain throughout the rest of the day. Two waves will move through, an afternoon round, then an evening round of showers and storms.
The main impacts could come in the form of damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and heavy rain fall that could lead to localized flooding. Additional rain today could be close to an inch of rain for most locations. As the storms roll in, more intense rainfall could provide isolated locations with two inches of rain. Those areas will have the highest flooding threat.
Today remains a FIRST ALERT. This means to stay weather aware as we go through the remainder of the day and into the night. Make sure you have multiple sources to get your weather information. One way is by downloading our 48 First Alert Weather app where you can receive updated videos forecast as well as stream coverage live once the storms move in. Another great tool is a NOAA Weather Radio.
The cold front that is igniting the showers and storms should be east of our area shortly after midnight. The sky will clear, and by sunrise sunshine should be abundant. There will be a sharp drop in temperatures tomorrow and the days ahead. Highs for Monday will be in the lower 50s.
Toward the end of the week, more widespread rain returns Thursday into early Friday. Depending on today’s rain amounts, the additional rain could cause some issued on an already saturated ground. It will be something to watch.
