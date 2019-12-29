First Alert for strong storms & heavy rain today

Happy Sunday! It is a warm and dreary start to your Sunday and unfortunately it doesn’t look like it will get any better.
The First Alert is out for this afternoon due to the threat of strong, potentially a few severe, storms. We’re waking up to scattered showers and a strong south wind which has us feeling warm this morning. Temperatures are into the low to mid-60s this morning and will climb as we go throughout the day today. Don’t be surprised if we are near 70-degrees this afternoon, which would break the daily record of 69-degrees set back in 1923 & 1996. We will have to watch this morning’s showers to see how long they last. The more rain we have this morning and through midday, the more limited the ingredients for storms this afternoon will be.
Right now it looks as though we may have two different waves of strong storm roll into the Valley during the afternoon and evening. The main first wave won’t pick up until after 3 or 4 pm for much of the Tennessee Valley, starting along or west of I-65 and moving east northeast. The second will move in along the cold front after 6pm for the Shoals and will exit out of the east by midnight. Both waves will bring the threat at gusty winds of 50+ mph, heavy rain, and a few brief tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways of getting your severe weather information today! After the front passes through overnight we will begin to cool off and clear out for Monday with sunshine and the low to mid 50s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
