First Alert for strong storms & heavy rain today

Right now it looks as though we may have two different waves of strong storm roll into the Valley during the afternoon and evening. The main first wave won’t pick up until after 3 or 4 pm for much of the Tennessee Valley, starting along or west of I-65 and moving east northeast. The second will move in along the cold front after 6pm for the Shoals and will exit out of the east by midnight. Both waves will bring the threat at gusty winds of 50+ mph, heavy rain, and a few brief tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways of getting your severe weather information today! After the front passes through overnight we will begin to cool off and clear out for Monday with sunshine and the low to mid 50s.