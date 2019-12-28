Widespread rain and strong to severe storms possible Sunday

A few isolated showers will be possible for the rest of the evening and tonight. Overnight lows will be warm, near 60°.
Overnight into early tomorrow morning, rain will pick up in coverage as a cold front approaches from the west. The rain in the morning could limit the amount of instability in the afternoon. If the atmosphere stays unstable into the afternoon and evening hours, a brief tornado could form. Strong thunderstorms are expected for Sunday afternoon and could lead to strong and damaging winds.
Rain totals could be between 1-2″ of rain, with the possibility for isolated locations to receive more. Some strong thunderstorms could produce high winds that may exceed 50 mph. Trees, especially shallow rooted trees, could topple over, causing damage.
After the cold front passes, drier and cooler air will move in behind it. Sunshine and seasonal weather returns Monday.
