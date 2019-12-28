US astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman

In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of the Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Koch set a new record Saturday, Dec. 28, for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission. Koch, a 40-year-old electrical engineer, arrived at the International Space Station on March 14. She broke the record previously set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson in 2016-2017. (Source: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)