Sticking to workout resolutions

(WAFF) - It’s a resolution many of us start every year... “THIS is the year I’m going to become more physically fit!”
Then... December comes again, and it seems like we can count the number of times we’ve exercised on one hand -- right?
Well, Deven and Heidi Dehnel, owners of Core Strength and Performance, have a few tips to help you keep your goal this year!
First, they want to remind you that becoming fit is a process. They encourage you to not look for quick results (or become discouraged by lack thereof). Instead, try to work toward changes that will last. The results may take a while to see, but you will be able to maintain them more long-term.
Another tip - make working out fun! Doing workouts you enjoy will help you stick with them. There are so many options for exercise - yoga, walking, dance... Find what you like and try to stick with it!
