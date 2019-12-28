Scattered rain today; Strong storms possible Sunday

Mild temperatures and cloudy skies will start off your Saturday morning with some light scattered rain showers.
Cloud cover will stay with us through the day with highs making it into the middle 60s, more spotty rain will be possible into the afternoon and evening. Overnight showers are expected with very warm low temperatures near 60 degrees.
The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. A cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley Sunday afternoon bringing locally heavy rainfall along with the potential of damaging wind, large hail and brief tornadoes. The severe threat will end late Sunday night followed by clearing skies.
Sunny skies and more seasonal temperatures will start off next week with highs in the lower 50s. New Years Day looks quiet for now with highs in the low 50s and partly cloudy skies. More heavy rainfall will be possible on Thursday, we will continue to monitor the threat of flooding.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.