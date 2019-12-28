Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Memphis Tigers have gotten to their first New Year's Six bowl game with an offense filled with big playmakers. They will get tested in the Cotton Bowl against Penn State's stingy defense. The American Athletic Conference champion Tigers are representing the Group of Five teams when they play Saturday at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Memphis is 12-1 while averaging nearly 41 points and 481 total yards a game. Penn State from the Big Ten allows only 14 points a game and 2.6 yards per rushing play. This is Penn State's first Cotton Bowl in 45 years.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk scored his third goal of the season, Tristan Jarry made 30 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 5-2. Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Juuso Riikola also scored for the Penguins, who have won five of six. Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne was pulled after allowing three goals on six shots. Juuse Saros stopped 17 of 19 shots in relief. Nashville defenseman Dan Hamhuis left in the first period after Galchenyuk's wrist shot hit him in the face. Hamhuis hurried off the ice and down the tunnel, and the game was delayed while his blood was cleaned off the ice.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Evansville has placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation into alleged violations of the school’s Title IX policy. The university released a statement saying it has received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to be a Title IX violation. A national law firm will conduct the investigation and Evansville will make a “fair and informed decision” on McCarty’s status. Earlier this season, McCarty guided the unranked Purple Aces to a stunning 67-64 upset of No. 1 Kentucky, his alma mater. He played for Kentucky's 1996 national championship squad.