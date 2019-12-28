Food Bank of North Alabama working through broad shift in donation levels

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Donations to the Food Bank of North Alabama go in cycles, and 2019 was turbulent.
Friday, Executive Director Shirley Schofield said the food bank is well stocked with holiday donations. However, that wasn’t the case just prior to Thanksgiving.
The organization that serves 11 counties was down to just one pallet of canned goods.
“People were just doing other things, and so donations were a little down this year. So we were really looking for some assistance,” she said.
Schofield said the bank had to spend 15 percent of its food buying budget to compensate.
The food bank spent $30,000, money traditionally spent on school feeding programs.
She said with the help of donations (including WAFF 48′s Canathon) the bank is now stocked with more than 30 pallets.
However, the holiday season is winding down and the bank looking toward the spring.
The bank is asking for canned goods and peanut butter to help ride out reduced donation times.
Huntsville City Councilwoman and ELM Foundation Administrator Jennie Robinson said local groups should be more strategic on their donations, to help sustain the aid.
“The amount of giving, the desire to give kind of peaks after Christmas, then nobody is there. So this is an opportunity to say, don’t stop giving,” she said.
The ELM Foundation is holding a meeting for non-profits on Jan. 22 to help coordinate resources to better serve the homeless community.
She said one concern was how the local non-profits handle its food aid, whether it be duplicating efforts or not sustaining them.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Rescue Mission, in coordination with that organization, the Salvation Army, First Stop Huntsville, and Huntsville Police.
