Arab teen dies following vehicle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 16-year-old girl from Arab has passed away after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week.
Alabama State Troopers say she was a passenger in a 2008 Nissan Xterra that collided head-on with a 1998 Cadillac DeVille. It happened about two miles south of Arab Monday afternoon.
Troopers say the teen, who was not restrained, was seriously injured and airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. She died Friday evening.
Her name was not released.
Troopers are investigating.
