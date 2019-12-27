Registration for Scale Back Alabama Open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With 2020 only a few days away, you may have started to think about some goals for the new year. And for many people getting more fit is on that list.
Scale Back Alabama is a state wide initiative to help reduce obesity in Alabama. Registration is open now, and as long as you meet your goal you will be entered into a random drawing to win a cash prize!
The goal is to lose 10 pounds or more. And if a weight loss challenge seems daunting to you, don't worry! To register you need a partner so you can have someone to motivate you and keep you accountable through the program.
You weigh in two times: Once at the beginning of the program in the end of January and then at the end of the program in mid April.
The public relations officer for the city of Huntsville and the city’s wellness initiative, Healthy Huntsville says there will be sites across the city for the weigh ins and she wants everyone to know the process is easy, fun and the coordinators helping you are encouraging.
“The idea is that Huntsville is a leader within the state of Alabama. So we have this initiative and we want people to have different ways to be healthy and have a support system. And also for when people are coming to Alabama and Huntsville specifically from out of state they can see that we have initiatives like this,” Ashley Polesak said.
To register, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.