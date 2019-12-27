Operation Christmas Clean Up will allow people who live in Madison Co. to get rid of boxes, electronics & Christmas trees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Now that Christmas is over you may have a lot of extra boxes around with all the presents unwrapped. While you might want to put those boxes out on the curb, it might not be the best idea!
But next weekend, there’s a great way to get rid of them. Operation Christmas Clean Up is happening Saturday, January 4. So after New Years Day you can get rid of some unwanted boxes, electronics and your tree in one trip!
It’s free and open to anyone who lives in Huntsville, Madison or Madison County! It’ll be at two locations; Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville and Madison City Schools Stadium.
Doc Holladay, the executive director for the Solid Waste Disposal Authority, told us what you need to know to be prepared next weekend. Holladay says you can bring any boxes, as long as they’re broken down and the Christmas wrapping paper is removed.
Now is a great time to clear out any electronics you may not be using. Holladay says this includes printers, phones, tvs, ipads, and much more. Also, if you got a fresh tree this year, you can bring that too, and help out the environment at the same time.
“We'll actually mulch those over at Joe Davis Stadium so the ones that are collected in Madison will actually be delivered to Joe Davis Stadium. And we'll mulch them over in the parking lot and keep them from going in the landfill,” Holladay said.
Holladay says there is not a limit to how many items you can bring, but it is only open to individuals and families, not businesses.
