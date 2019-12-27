Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Some residents in Arizona's most populous county are fed up with what they say is a lack of consequences for illegal burning. There have been thousands of complaints about illegal bonfires and similar events since Maricopa County started declaring “no-burn days” in 2014 to prevent smoke pollution. Yet the Arizona Republic reports that inspectors have only issued 136 citations or warnings. Around half were for no-burn day violations. None of had fines attached. Inspectors say more than 900 of the complaints over the years are related to no-burn days. An analysis by the Arizona Republic found another 780 complaints that were submitted on days particulate pollution was up.