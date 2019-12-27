Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies held onto the lead this time against Oklahoma City, beating the Thunder 110-97 in the second meeting between the teams in eight days. Tyus Jones added 15 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting for Memphis, which blew a 24-point third-quarter lead during its last visit to Oklahoma City on Dec. 18 and lost 126-122. That started a stretch in which the Grizzles dropped three out of four games.
HOUSTON (AP) — Though there are several ways the Tennessee Titans could secure a playoff berth on Sunday, they're intent on doing it by beating the Houston Texans so they don't have to rely on anyone else. Beating the Texans would be the most straightforward path to Tennessee's second postseason appearance in three seasons, but there are other ways the Titans could punch a ticket to the playoffs.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry says he is definitely ready and will play against the Houston Texans with an NFL playoff berth on the line for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans sat Henry last week against New Orleans and need only a win in Sunday's regular season finale to clinch the franchise's second playoff berth in three seasons and second since 2008. Even with being given a game off to rest his left hamstring, Henry still ranks third in the NFL in rushing with 1,329 yards and also is tied for third in the league with 13 rushing touchdowns.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — After 20 years in coaching, Ryan Silverfield's first game as a college head coach comes in Memphis' first New Year's Six bowl game. Silverfield makes his Tigers debut Saturday in the Cotton Bowl when the American Athletic Conference champions play Big Ten team Penn State. The 39-year-old Silverfield says it's a heck of a way to start his college head coaching career. He came to Memphis with coach Mike Norvell in 2016, and was deputy head coach and offensive line coach when Norvell became Florida State's coach this month. Memphis players say they are happy Silverfield is their new head coach.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mississippi State is making another quarterback change. The Bulldogs are doing it this time before they play Louisville in the Music City Bowl. Coach Joe Moorhead says Tommy Stevens will start after previously announcing freshman Garrett Shrader as the Bulldogs' starter. Moorhead says Shrader has an upper-body injury that prompted the change. The freshman will be joining Mississippi State in Nashville in the couple of days. Moorhead says Stevens will start with a different quarterback backing up the graduate transfer. Moorhead says the Bulldogs are experts this season at shuffling quarterbacks in and out of the lineup.