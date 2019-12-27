Heavy rain and storms in store for this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! We’re well above normal across the Tennessee Valley this morning and that trend will continue through the weekend.
It is a dry but cloudy start to the day out there today with temperatures into the 40s and 50s. It will stay mostly cloudy through the day today and we may even see a few midday showers but it will not be a wash out.
Temperatures today will once again be warmer than normal climbing into the mid 60s. This will be the same case for Saturday as well. The First Alert is out for Sunday due to the potential of heavy rain and storms.
Right now the main threat looks to be heavy rain, with some spots picking up 1 to 3 inches throughout the day, while others may see localized heavier amounts in excess of 3 inches.
There may also be a few strong to severe storms with potential for strong winds. This is an evolving situation so keep checking back for the latest forecast.
