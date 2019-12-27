Guntersville police holiday ham delivery broken up by chase with suspects

According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, a man flagged down officers and said his car had been stolen. A few minutes later, officers spotted it at the Regal Inn. The men with the car took off on foot. Two other officers were nearby, delivering hams to families in need for the Christmas holiday. Police Chief Jim Peterson says they stuffed the hams in their trucks and joined the chase. “Some of our guys had hams rolling around in the back of their trucks” Peterson told the Advertiser Gleam.