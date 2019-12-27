Guntersville police holiday ham delivery broken up by chase with suspects

Guntersville, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville Police officers were interrupted from a charity drive last week by a sudden chase with two car theft suspects.
According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, a man flagged down officers and said his car had been stolen. A few minutes later, officers spotted it at the Regal Inn. The men with the car took off on foot. Two other officers were nearby, delivering hams to families in need for the Christmas holiday. Police Chief Jim Peterson says they stuffed the hams in their trucks and joined the chase. “Some of our guys had hams rolling around in the back of their trucks” Peterson told the Advertiser Gleam.
After a few minutes, the men were tracked down and taken into custody. Jeffery White and Kenneth Goins are both charged with theft, attempting to elude police and resisting arrest.
“It was kind of funny.” Peterson said. “No hams were harmed during the pursuit."
