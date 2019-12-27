Fund set up to help with Joe Wheeler restoration after storm

ROGERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s been 11 days since that deadly tornado outbreak across north Alabama, and state officials are still trying to figure out how to start work at one local landmark that was hit.
The Alabama State Parks Foundation has set up a special fund to help with restoration work.
Campgrounds are closed and the park’s superintendent says they haven’t even begun to get cleanup volunteers yet.
The park is also looking for a company to salvage timber from all the trees taken down.
The superintendent says it’s too soon to tell how long it’ll be before Joe Wheeler is back to normal.
