Florence Police Department, Fire Station 1 getting renovations

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Makeovers continue at two Florence city buildings.
The police department and Fire Station 1 are currently getting face-lifts, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Work on Station 1 will likely cost about $550,000, while police station upgrades will total around $275,000.
Mayor Steve Holt told the Times Daily that Station 1 has been in operation for more than 50 years and needs work from the roof to the foundation.
Work on the lower level of the Florence Police Department is expected to begin soon.
