First Alert Sunday, widespread rain and storm threat

A few isolated showers are possible through the day today, but a storm system will ignite strong to possibly severe storms this weekend.
Moisture will increase with a southeasterly flow tomorrow, saturating the air to support showers and storms. Saturday has the possibility for a few isolated showers, but the bulk of the rain comes Sunday as a cold front arrives and tracks through the Tennessee Valley.
Heavy rain with the widespread showers on Sunday could lead to localized flooding. Last weekend into Monday, rain totals were around 2-5″. Rain from this upcoming weekend could add up to 1-3″. Winds with the storms could reach and exceed 50 mph. Trees could topple over with the strong winds and saturated ground. The threat for tornadoes can’t be ruled out either. The hail threat is low.
Rain will move from west to east, starting early in northwest Alabama during the morning hours. Sunday afternoon and evening will feature more widespread and heavier rain.
The rain will clear by sunrise Monday. The workweek starts with mostly sunny skies and sunshine will be abundant for New Years Eve. After the cold front Sunday, highs will fall into the lower 50s, which is right around average. New Year’s Day will begin with temperatures around freezing. Showers are possible again during the middle and end of next week.
