Dirty dishes and grease on the ground: Your December 27th, 2019 Kitchen Cops report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kitchen cops were out in force the week before Christmas, making sure your family is safe when it goes out for holiday meals.
In Madison County, inspectors found dirty dishes and utensils at several popular spots.
The Fiero Mexican Grill and Dipped Original American Sandwiches share a kitchen at the Gateway complex on Rideout Road near Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9. That means they were both written up for many of the same issues, including an unlabeled chemical bottle, cracked lid, and food debris on plates and knives. There was also rust noted on some knives in the kitchen. Dipped gets an 80 score and Fiero gets a 75 because it also had issues with foods at the wrong temperature.
There were also dirty plates noted at Dave & Buster’s at MidCity. It scored an 87. The Applebee’s on north Parkway was using a cleaning method with skillet plates that didn’t meet sanitization requirements. There was also an employee with long fingernails that weren’t approved. that gives them an 86 score.
Viet Huong on Old Monrovia Road scores an 82 because of a dirty ice machine and foods at the wrong temperature.
In Morgan County, Francesco’s on 6th Avenue gets an 84 because employees were washing fruit in the wrong sink and there was a cooler that wasn’t keeping foods at the wrong temperature.
The Arby’s up the road on 6th Avenue had no towels in the restroom and foods at the wrong temperature. It scores an 85.
The Hartselle Huddle House gets an 87 because of food temperature issues and problems with the hot water in the bathrooms.
In Limestone County, the Marco’s Pizza on County Line Road gets an 88 because of damaged storage containers and missing sanitizer in the dishwasher.
The Thirsty Tiki on Highway 72 is written up for insects and pests and gets a 90.
Raw scores and inspection reports below (some counties not sent due to holiday)
