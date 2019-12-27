Dirty dishes and grease on the ground: Your December 27th, 2019 Kitchen Cops report

The Fiero Mexican Grill and Dipped Original American Sandwiches share a kitchen at the Gateway complex on Rideout Road near Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9. That means they were both written up for many of the same issues, including an unlabeled chemical bottle, cracked lid, and food debris on plates and knives. There was also rust noted on some knives in the kitchen. Dipped gets an 80 score and Fiero gets a 75 because it also had issues with foods at the wrong temperature.