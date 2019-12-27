Date set for Huntsville police officer’s murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trial date has been set for Huntsville police officer William Darby.
Darby is scheduled to begin trial on Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. There is a pretrial conference on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.
Donna pate is the presiding circuit judge.
Darby is charged with murder for the on-duty shooting death of Jeffrey Parker in April 2018. Darby was among the officers who responded to the home after Parker said he was suicidal.
An incident review board had cleared Darby, but a grand jury later indicted him on a murder charge.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.