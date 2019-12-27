Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in Paighton Houston’s disappearance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in the disappearance of Paighton Houston.
Frank Barefield with Crime Stoppers says the reward is $5,000.
Houston, 29, was last seen Friday night leaving Tin Roof, a bar on the Southside of Birmingham. She was there with friends from work, enjoying live music and spending time together. Birmingham Police say she left around 10:45 p.m. with two men. The last text message she sent was to one of the friends she was with saying she thought she could be in trouble, said her mom.
