Charge upgraded for Limestone County mother accused of leaving son in hot car

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Charges have been upgraded for a Limestone County mother accused of leaving her 13-month-old son in a hot car.
Elizabeth Case is now facing a capital murder charge, according to court records.
Case was arrested after 13-month-old son, Casen, was found unconscious in that car in October. He later died.
This update comes after Case appeared in court on December 3rd. The new charge means Case could be facing the death penalty or life in prison.
At the time of Casen’s death, Case was out on bond on previous charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, second-degree theft, and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
