Belmont plays WKU

SUPER SENIORS: Western Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Charles Bassey, Carson Williams, Camron Justice and Jared Savage have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 60 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ADAM: Adam Kunkel has connected on 44 percent of the 91 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 16 of 37 over his last five games. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.